Mother of ex-Takarazuka star Kairi Hokusho handed suspended term for tax evasion

CHIBA (TR) – The Chiba District Court on Thursday handed the mother of former Takarazuka Review star Kairi Hokusho a suspended prison term for tax evasion, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Sept. 5).

In handing down the ruling — a 10-year term, suspended for three years — presiding judge Tetsuro Sato said that punishment for Hiroko Yoshino, 67, was “unavoidable.”

According to the ruling, Hoshino failed to disclose 117 million yen in collected membership fees and revenue from sales connected with the operation of a fan site (Kairi Spirits) dedicated to her daughter in 2016.

In not reporting the amount, Yoshino evaded 49 million yen in taxes, the Tokyo Regional Taxation Bureau said previously.

During the trial, the defense for Yoshino acknowledged the allegations in seeking the suspended term. Presiding judge Sato added that the defendant “was reflecting” upon her actions in handing down the ruling.

Takarazuka Review is a lavish all-female performing troupe. Once known as a “Top Star,” Hokusho retired from the troupe in 2016.