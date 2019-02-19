Mother of ex-Takarazuka star Kairi Hokusho accused of tax evasion

TOKYO (TR) – The Tokyo Regional Taxation Bureau has filed a criminal complaint on suspicion of tax evasion against the mother of former Takarazuka Review star Kairi Hokusho, reports Sports Nippon (Feb. 19).

According to the bureau, Hiroko Yoshino, 67, is alleged to have not disclosed 121 million yen in collected membership fees and revenue from sales connected with the operation of a fan site (Kairi Spirits) dedicated to her daughter in 2016.

In not reporting the amount, Yoshino evaded 49 million yen in taxes, the bureau said.

A lawyer for Yoshino said that she was not aware that the funds were eligible for taxation. “The taxes have already been paid in accordance with the taxation bureau,” the lawyer said.

Takarazuka Review is a lavish all-female performing troupe. Once known as a “Top Star,” Hokusho retired from the troupe in 2016.

Hokusho is not involved in the management of funds for Kairi Spirits. “If there is anything I can do, I am willing to respond in good faith,” she wrote on her web site on Tuesday.