Man nabbed after fire set at Yokohama koban

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police have arrested a 75-year-old man on suspicion of attempting to set fire to a police box in Yokohama City last week, reports Fuji News Network (Sep. 27).

At just before 5:00 a.m. on September 26, Kazuo Matsumura allegedly used a lighter to set fire to the entrance of a koban (police box) in the Isezakicho area.

Six police officers were present in the police box at the time. Part of the front door was burned in the blaze.

About two hours later, Matsumura was found nearby. “I did it,” he said upon his arrest in admitting to the allegations.

In the vicinity of the police box, four other suspicious fires, including one at a garbage dump, occurred between 2 a.m. and just before 6 a.m. that same day. Police are investigating whether they are related.