Man arrested after pepper spray attack at Shibuya Hikarie

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police arrested a 46-year-old man after he allegedly sprayed a pepper spray-like substance that injured nearly 20 persons a commercial complex in Shibuya Ward on Saturday.

At around 1:30 p.m., Kazuyuki Matsushima got into an argument with a second man he did not know on the 7th floor of Shibuya Hikarie. The then sprayed the pepper spray.

Eighteen men and women nearby complained of eye pain and other symptoms, seven of whom were taken to the hospital. All of their injuries are considered minor, police said.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of assault, Matsushima admitted to the charges. “I got mad, so I sprayed the tear gas,” he said.

A witness said, “The [suspect] sprayed it in the child’s eyes two or three times, and the child said, ‘Ahhh!’ Then they started coughing profusely, and all the other kids around them started coughing too.”