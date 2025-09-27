Man accused of stealing girl’s swimsuit from balcony in Machida

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 38-year-old man for stealing a girl’s swimsuit from an apartment building in Machida City, reports Nippon News Network (Sep. 24).

In June, Naoya Shibata, a part-time worker, allegedly stole a girl’s swimsuit — worth approximately 4,000 yen at the time — that was hanging out to dry on the balcony of the apartment building in June.

When questioned, Shibata admitted to the charges. “I did it because I like young women,” he said.

Shibata had already been arrested for trespassing onto the balcony of another apartment building.

When officers searched his home, they discovered more than 1,400 items of women’s underwear and other items that are believed to have been stolen.