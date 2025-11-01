Kanagawa elementary school teacher accused of molesting 9-year-old student

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police have arrested a 44-year-old teacher at an elementary school for allegedly committing indecent acts with a female student at the school employing him, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Oct. 31).

Around June, Kazunori Soeno, is suspected of committing indecent acts with the fourth-grade female student, 9, on the school grounds of the elementary school in Kawasaki City.

When questioned, Soeno, who lives in Kawasaki, denied allegations of indecent assault. “I have no recollection of [the matter].”

The incident came to light when the victim’s mother contacted police after speaking to her.

Soeno was subsequently transferred from the elementary school to a different workplace.

Masayuki Miyagawa, Director of the Personnel Department of the Kawasaki City Board of Education, commented, “We will confirm the facts and take strict action.”