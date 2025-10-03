Ibaraki woman suspected in death of uncle

IBARAKI (TR) – Ibaraki Prefectural Police believe that a woman in her 50s was behind the death of her uncle at what is believed to be the apartment they shared in Takahagi City on Friday, reports NHK (Oct. 3).

A little after 1:00 p.m., a woman called police “I killed my uncle I lived with,” the caller said.

When police arrived, they found a man believed to be in his 70s who lived in the apartment, bleeding and collapsed in a Japanese-style room. He was confirmed dead at the scene.

According to police, the call was made by the man’s niece, who is believed to have lived with him. She was found leaning against a wall near where the man had collapsed.

The woman was conscious and told police, “I was the one who used violence.” However, she fell ill during questioning and was taken to a hospital.

Police are investigating the case as a murder. The investigation will continue once the woman recovers.

The scene of the incident is in a residential area approximately 500 meters southwest of JR Takahagi Station.