Hyogo man confesses to killing wife, dumping corpse along road

HYOGO (TR) – Following the arrest earlier this month of a 62-year-old male office worker from Nishinomiya City for dumping the body of an adult woman in Sumoto City, law enforcement has confirmed that the body is that of the suspect’s wife.

Hyogo Prefectural Police said on Tuesday that the body is that of the 70-year-old wife of Shigeru Shimizu, reports Mainichi Broadcasting System (Aug. 19).

At around 12:30 p.m. on August 7, a man on a bicycle discovered the body, naked and lying face-down, on the side of a road in Yuracho on Awaji Island. Another passerby then alerted police.

Upon his arrest on August 9, Shimizu admitted to charges of abandoning a corpse. He said, “I killed my wife at home and transported her in my car.”

According to police, Shimizu is suspected of abandoning the body between August 2 and 7.

During his surrender at the Nishinomiya Police Station on August 8, Shimizu’s description of the circumstances behind the crime and the scene where the body was found matched the findings by police. He was arrested at around 12:30 a.m. on August 9.

An autopsy was performed on the body on August 8. However, the cause of death could not be determined due to body’s advanced state of decomposition.

Police are continuing the investigation on suspicion of murder.