Hiroya Shimizu apologizes upon release on bail after marijuana possession

TOKYO (TR) – Following his indictment this week over for alleged possession of marijuana, actor Hiroya Shimizu offered an apology upon his release on bail from Tokyo Wangan Police Station on Wednesday, reports Fuji News Network (Sep. 24).

“I sincerely regret having betrayed all the people involved and my fans who had high hopes for my future as an actor,” Shimizu said after his release on bail by the Tokyo District Court just after 7:00 p.m. “I am truly sorry.”

Shimizu wore a black suit and bowed his head for 15 seconds after apologizing.

Shimizu was indicted on charges of violating the Narcotics Control Act on Monday for possessing marijuana at his home in Tokyo in July.

Prior to his release, the actor’s team paid a bail bond of 2 million yen.