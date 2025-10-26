Hiroshima murder: Vietnamese technical intern arrested

HIROSHIMA (TR) – In connection with the murder of a Vietnamese woman in Hiroshima City earlier this month, police have arrested another Vietnamese woman on suspicion of robbery and murder, reports TBS News (Oct. 25).

Dinh Thi Phong is a 32-year-old Vietnamese technical intern trainee living in Hiroshima City’s Saeki Ward.

On October 15, Dinh is alleged to have struck Nguyen Thuy Nga, then 32, multiple times on the head and face with a hard object at the victim’s apartment in Hiroshima City’s Nishi Ward.

Dinh also allegedly searched the residence.

Police have not revealed whether Dinh admits to allegations of robbery and murder. Her relationship to the victim is currently under investigation.

In a separate case, Nguyen was injured in an assault by an unknown woman near her home on the night of May 30.

Police are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding this incident, including whether there is any connection between the murder and assault case.