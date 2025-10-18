Vietnamese woman found murdered in Hiroshima; manhunt launched

HIROSHIMA (TR) – Hiroshima Prefectural Police this week launched a manhunt after a Vietnamese woman was found dead in Hiroshima City after having suffered a blow to the head, reports the Asahi Shimbun (Oct. 15).

At around 6:20 p.m. on Wednesday, the husband of 32-year-old Nguyen Thuy Nga arrived at their 14th-floor apartment and found her collapsed near the kitchen.

Nguyen had suffered multiple injuries to her head from a sharp object and was bleeding. Bloody footprints were found at the scene.

As well, marks on her face and head appeared to have been caused by multiple blunt force blows. She also suffered from subcutaneous bleeding to her arms and other areas, police said.

Given the large amount of bloodstains found around the entrance, police believe she may have been attacked there.

Police also confirmed that Nguyen appeared in security camera footage shot in the area on Wednesday morning.

The apartment building where the crime occurred is located in the center of Hiroshima City, about a 10-minute drive from JR Hiroshima Station.

Police are investigating the case as murder while searching for the perpetrator who fled the scene.

Second case

The day before, police found Suzue Doi, 71, dead in a residence in Higashi Ward, Hiroshima City.

The cause of death was asphyxiation due to compression of the neck. Police are investigating this case as murder.

The next day, police arrested construction worker, 56, who lived alone in the residence where Doi was found. He was present at the scene at the time of the discovery.

After a urine test conducted by the police gave a positive result for kakuseizai (methamphetamine), he was accused of violating the Stimulants Control Law.

Police plan to question the man about the circumstances surrounding Doi’s death.