Ex-Tsuda University employee suspected of spraying bodily fluids on girl’s shorts

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a former employee of Tsuda University for allegedly spraying a pair of female student’s shorts with his own bodily fluids, reports TBS News (Oct. 7).

Between November last year and around this summer, Yusuke Tanabe, 43, allegedly took a pair of female student’s shorts from a locker and sprayed them with his own bodily fluids on the campus of Tsuda University, a women’s university in Kodaira City.

The locker was unlocked at the time, police said.

During questioning on suspicion of causing property damage, Tanabe admitted to the charges. “I have a sexual fetish for women’s clothing, and I couldn’t control my desires,” he said.

The incident came to light after information was provided by the university and other sources that “images of the soiled shorts were being posted on an internet bulletin board.” Tanabe’s involvement then emerged.

Police believe multiple female students were victims of similar crimes and the investigation is continuing.

Tsuda University commented, “We take this matter very seriously and will fully cooperate with the authorities’ investigation. We have previously conducted regular training on compliance with laws and regulations and ethics for faculty and staff, but in light of this latest incident, we will further strengthen our university-wide efforts to ensure a safe learning environment.”