Drunk ALT arrested for assault in Sapporo

HOKKAIDO (TR) – Hokkaido Prefectural Police last week arrested a female American teacher who while intoxicated is alleged to have assaulted a store employee in Sapporo City, reports Hokkaido News Hub (Aug. 25).

At around 1:40 a.m. on August 23, the unnamed 27-year-old American woman, who serves as an Assistant Language Teacher at the Sapporo Municipal Keihoku Commercial High School, allegedly kicked the female employee, aged in her 30s, inside a store in Chuo Ward.

Prior to the incident, the suspect, who lives in Sapporo, had been drinking. During questioning, she denied allegations of assault.

Police also announced that a 61-year-old man from Ebetsu City, who works as a janitor at Sapporo Municipal Atsubetsu Junior High School, was arrested early that same day for violating the Road Traffic Act for driving under the influence of alcohol.

The Sapporo City Board of Education commented, “We are extremely disappointed that two school staff members have been arrested for drunk driving and assault, and we take this very seriously. We will promptly confirm the facts and take strict action.”