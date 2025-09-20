Corpse of missing Sapporo man found in mountains

HOKKAIDO (TR) – Hokkaido Prefectural Police have revealed that a body found in the mountains of the town of Mukawa has been identified as that of a missing man from Sapporo City, reports TBS News (Sep. 20).

According to police, the results of an autopsy confirmed that the body is that of 55-year-old Takayuki Nishimura. He went missing last month.

The discovery was made during questioning of Yuki Umezu, a 36-year-old an office worker from Tomakomai City. On Friday, police accused him of abandoning a corpse.

Umezu is suspected of abandoning the body of Nishimura in the mountains of Mukawa in the early hours of August 3.

The day before, Fumihiko Ogami, 49, allegedly used a knife to stab Nishimura on a street in Sapporo. Ogami then moved him into his car.

During the investigation into Ogami, Umezu surfaced as a person of interest.

Police are investigating the circumstances that led to the incident.