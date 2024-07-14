Two decomposed corpses found in Nerima home

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police launched an investigation after two corpses were found inside a residence in Nerima Ward on Friday, reports Fuji News Network (July 13).

At just past 10:00 a.m., officers working off a tip found the decomposed male and female bodies in the living room of the apartment in Minami Oizumi. The bodies showed no signs of external injuries.

Upon entry, police found the front door to be locked. Police believe the bodies are those of the two residents of the residence.

Police are now seeking the cause of death.