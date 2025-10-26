Japan police to mobilize 25,000 police officers ahead of Trump arrival

TOKYO (TR) – Tight security measures that includes the mobilization of around 18,000 police officers have been put in place in Tokyo ahead of U.S. President Donald Trump’s arrival on Monday, reports TBS News (Oct. 26).

Tokyo Metropolitan Police has set up a Special Security Headquarters headed by a Deputy Commissioner General. The department will also provide approximately 18,000 officers in special mobile units and regional riot police units.

Chiba and Kanagawa prefectural police departments will provide approximately 3,500 officers each.

As well, police are conducting vehicle checkpoints near the U.S. Embassy in Minato Ward, using security dogs to check for suspicious activity, and enforcing no-fly zones for drones.

Police will also intensify measures to guard against snipers and “lone offenders” who commit terrorist acts without belonging to any specific organization. Trump was targeted by a sniper while giving a speech in July 2024.

During his stay in the capital, which will extend until Wednesday, Trump is scheduled to hold the a Japan-US summit meeting with Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.