Tokyo high school teacher accused of paying girl for sex

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on January 31, 2021

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police have arrested a high school teacher for allegedly paying a 17-year-old girl for sex last year, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Jan. 26).

On the night of December 10, Takanari Furukawa, 28, allegedly paid 60,000 yen in cash to the girl, a second-year high school student, to engage in acts deemed obscene at a hotel in Hachioji City while knowing she was a minor.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of child prostitution on January 26, Furukawa admitted to the allegations, the Sagamihara-Minami Police Station said.

The girl lives in Yokohama City’s Midori Ward. Meanwhile, Furukawa teaches at a high school in Tokyo.

The matter emerged when a cyber patrol division of the police found the girl posting a message on a membership-based social-networking service. After she was taken in for question on January 17, the incident with Furukawa emerged.

