Man’s corpse found in river in Hyogo

HYOGO (TR) – Hyogo Prefectural Police launched an investigation after the discovery of a man’s corpse floating in a river in Takarazuka City on Saturday.

At around 3:50 p.m., a male resident of the Sakaemachi area called police after seeing the man floating face down in the Mukogawa River from his balcony, according to the Kobe Shimbun (July 13).

Emergency personnel rushed to the scene and pulled the man out of the water. However, he was confirmed dead at the scene.

According to the Takarazuka Police Station of the Hyogo Prefectural Police, the man was in his 40s or 50s. He was clothed in a black shirt and trousers. The body showed no signs of decomposition and there were no visible injuries.

No personal belongings were found. Police are now seeking to identify the man.