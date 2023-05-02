Male corpse found off coast of Yokosuka

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police launched an investigation after the discovery of a male corpse off the coast of Yokosuka City, reports the Kanagawa Shimbun (May 1).

At around 12:10 p.m., a person walking at Hashirimizusuigenchi Park alerted police. “There’s a corpse floating along the coast,” the caller said.

Staff from the Yokosuka Coast Guard Department rushed to the scene and found the corpse, which had turned skeletal.

According to department, the man stood 163 centimeters tall. No clothes or personal items were found with the body. The man is believed to have died at least one month ago.

The department is now working to identify the man.