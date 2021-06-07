JOC executive hit and killed by train in apparent suicide

TOKYO (TR) – A male executive for the Japanese Olympic Committee was hit and killed at a railway station in Shinagawa Ward on Monday.

Police are treating the case as a suicide, reports Nippon News Network (June 7).

At just before 9:30 a.m., Yasushi Moriya, 52, leaped from a platform at Nakanobu Station and into the path of an oncoming Asakusa Line train.

Emergency personnel rushed Moriya to a hospital. However, he was confirmed dead about two hours later, police said.

Police learned his identity through an identification card and other items in his possession.

Based on evidence at the scene, police believe Moriya intentionally leaped in front of the train.

After the incident, service was halted on the line between Nishi-Magome and Sengakuji stations. However, normal service resumed at 10:51 a.m., operator Toei Subway said.