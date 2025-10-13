Hyogo woman suspected in slashing death of elderly man

HYOGO (TR) – Hyogo Prefectural Police have arrested a 23-year-old woman for allegedly slashing an 83-year-old man’s neck with a knife at his home in Amagasaki City. The man later died, reports Nippon News Network (Oct. 12).

At around 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aika Akashi allegedly used a knife to slash the neck of Yoshichika Morimatsu, 83, on the first floor of his home in Wakaoji.

Morimatsu was later confirmed dead in an ambulance, police said. Upon Akashi’s arrest on suspicion of attempted murder, she admitted to the allegations.

As the incident unfolded, Morimatsu’s wife, who was covered in blood, rushed outside and asked a neighbor to call police.

When police arrived at the scene, they found Morimatsu lying face down on the first floor, with Akashi slashing his neck with the kitchen knife.

According to police, the victim’s wife described Akashi as “just an acquaintance.” She is believed to have injured her left hand when she took the knife from Akashi. Police seized two kitchen knives at the scene.

Police are currently investigating the circumstances of the incident and the motive for the crime.