Corpse with skeletal head found in river in Kagoshima

KAGOSHIMA (TR) – Kagoshima Prefectural Police launched an investigation after the discovery of a corpse in a river in Minamisatsuma City on Tuesday, reports MBC News (May 2).

At around 3:30 p.m., a worker in the Kasedatakahashi area reported “a body floating” at the mouth of the Tojinzuka River.

Police arriving at the scene found the body, whose head had turned skeletal, clothed in black work clothes and black shoes.

Due to the state of decay, the gender of the body is not known. However, police suspect the gender is male due to the type of clothing.

In addition to confirming the identity of the body, police are seeking the cause of death. The case is being treated as the result of foul play or an accident.

Police are also investigating whether the discovery is connected to a 29-year-old man who went missing in the city in January.