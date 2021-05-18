Anonymous man walks into Yokosuka City office, makes ‘donation’ of ¥60 million

KANAGAWA (TR) – “I want to make a donation,” said a man arriving at the government office for Yokosuka City.

Much to the surprise of the staff on hand, that donation was quite sizable: a whopping 60 million yen in cash.

“With this being such a great surprise, I can’t put into words my gratitude,” said city mayor Katsuaki Kamiji.

Believed to be in his 70s or 80s, the man wished to remain anonymous. He arrived at the office at around 2:15 p.m. with a backpack.

“These are my savings going back to when I was in elementary school,” he said. “Please accept it as a donation.”

The cash in the backpack was broken into six bundles of 10 million yen each.

“Though this is a bit of a dark world at present, I deeply felt a deep sense of compassion,” added Kamiji. “I want to think carefully about how to use [the money] for the benefit of society.”