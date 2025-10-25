Aichi man, 41, kidnapped girl to Aomori in failed double suicide bid

CHIBA (TR) – “The defendant was older than her. I cannot understand how a man over 40 with a family could be attracted to a 15-year-old he met on social media. Viewing a child as a sexual object is abnormal and deeply disgusting. I despise the defendant for engaging in sexual acts with a child too immature to make sound decisions.”

The quote above is from a statement from the mother of a 15-year-old girl allegedly kidnapped by Jun Suminaka, a 41-year-old resident of Aichi Prefecture.

Suminaka is currently on trial. The quote was read into the court record by a relative on behalf of the girl’s mother during the third hearing on September 23.

In the second hearing, Suminaka admitted to engaging in unprotected sex with the girl on multiple occasions during their four days on the run earlier this year. Further details from the third hearing are included in a report by Friday (Oct. 23), which documents their failed double suicide attempt.

Became close through their interactions on social media

On May 16, Chiba Prefectural Police arrested Suminaka for allegedly kidnapping the high school girl whom he met on a chat app the month before.

The victim’s mother filed a missing person’s report on the night of May 13. Suminaka’s identity was later confirmed through security camera footage. While he was with the girl, they stayed a hotel.

On June 6, prosecutors indicted Suminaka on charges of kidnapping a minor. He was also later indicted twice on charges of non-consensual sexual intercourse and other crimes.

The two became close through their interactions on social media. When she mentioned in one conversation that she wanted to die, Suminaka allegedly said, “Let’s die together.”

“I absolutely demand a prison sentence”

After allegedly engaging in sex with her at a hotel in Tokyo on May 13, Suminaka took her to Sendai City, Miyagi Prefecture and Aomori Prefecture. On May 15, they stood on Jogakura Bridge in Aomori City, pondering taking a leap together. However, when she became frightened, he gave up and they stayed at a hotel instead.

The following day, police arrested Suminaka in Aomori City. During questioning, the girl said that the reason she ran away from home was because her parents had warned her, “You’re bored at home because you have a lot of reports to do at school, so why don’t you get a part-time job?”

In her written statement, the mother also said: “As parents, we knew our daughter was having problems in her new environment, such as having difficulty making friends. She began spending all day on her smartphone, and we sensed something was wrong. We once scolded her for talking to someone while saying she was doing a report. Just as we were thinking that we should get her to focus on something else, this incident occurred.”

The relative of the girl who was reading the statement on behalf of the mother continued through tears: “While we didn’t know where my daughter was, I cried every day, constantly worrying about whether she was alive, whether she was eating properly, whether she was sleeping and whether she was suffering. I can only imagine how worrying and painful it is for a parent to suddenly lose their child. Do you, the defendant, who is also a parent, not understand?”

The statement then concluded: “In September, my lawyer offered to compensate me for the damage, but at this point, I cannot accept it. I absolutely demand a prison sentence.”

“Ensure atonement and prevent recidivism”

In its closing argument, the prosecutor stated, “This was a despicable crime that took advantage of the victim’s unstable mental state.” He pointed out, “The defendant stated that he had sexual intercourse with the victim because he was in a romantic relationship with her, but it is difficult to believe that a middle-aged man would be in a romantic relationship with a woman in her mid-teens, nearly 30 years his junior.”

The prosecutor also stated the following about Suminaka’s refusal to use any contraception: “The defendant was asked to use contraception during sexual intercourse with the victim, but he refused, using her intention to commit suicide as an excuse. Given that he continued to have unprotected sex with her even after the victim decided not to commit suicide, it is clear that he simply wanted unprotected sex.”

The prosecutor then requested a six-year prison sentence, citing the need to “ensure atonement and prevent recidivism.”

“Sincere romantic feelings that made him abandon his family”

Meanwhile, Suminaka’s defense attorney stated, “The defendant committed this crime out of sincere romantic feelings that made him abandon his family and job, and not simply to satisfy his own sexual desires.” He also said, “Although he will certainly divorce his wife, he will live with his relatives from now on, and they will introduce him to work.” He added, “A lenient sentence is appropriate.”

In his final statement, Suminaka offered an apology. “I have hurt so many people and caused so much trouble with my irresponsible and selfish actions,” he said. “I am truly sorry.”

While Suminaka was reflecting alone in his cell, it was his wife and his relatives who took action to clean up the aftermath of the incident, including paying compensation to the victim.

The verdict in the case is scheduled for October 27.