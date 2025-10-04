Ae! Group’s Richard Keita Kusama suspected of indecent exposure

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police arrested Richard Keita Kusama of idol group Ae! Group after he allegedly exposed himself in Shinjuku Ward on Saturday, reports Fuji News Network (Oct. 5).

At around 5:30 a.m., Kusama, 29, allegedly dropped his pants to reveal his genitals near the entrance of a building.

Kusama is believed to have been intoxicated at the time. As the incident unfolded, a witness called police.

Police have not yet revealed whether Kusama has admitted to the charges.

Ae! Group is affiliated with Starto Entertainment, represents entertainers formerly affiliated with Johnny & Associates.

In addition to serving as a member of Ae! Group, Kusama appears on variety shows and television dramas.

Following the arrest, the agency commented, “We deeply apologize for the inconvenience and concern caused to fans and other related parties. We take the social impact seriously and have decided to suspend Kusama’s activities.”