Nogizaka46’s Kaede Sato and Yuki Yoda test positive for coronavirus

TOKYO (TR) – Kaede Sato and Yuki Yoda, both members of idol group Nogizaka46, have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the group’s web site revealed on Tuesday.

According to the site, all members of the group were given polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests on August 27. Three days later, the positive results for Sato, 22, and Yoda, 20, were confirmed.

Sato and Yoda do not have any symptoms of COVID-19, which is the disease caused by the coronavirus.

Both women are receiving guidance from a local health center and resting at home, the site said.

Other members of the group who have come into contact with Sato and Yoda will receive additional PCR tests.

“We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience and anxiety that this may have caused to our fans and everyone involved,” the site said. “Ensuring the safety of the group’s fans, staff members and related parties regarding the prevention of infection is our priority.”