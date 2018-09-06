Keyakizaka46’s Yurina Hirate hurt in fall

CHIBA (TR) – Yurina Hirate, a member of all-girl idol group Keyakizaka46, was injured in a fall from the stage during a concert in Chiba City on Wednesday, her agency has revealed, reports Sankei Sports (Sept. 6).

According to the agency, the promoter for the event, held at the Makuhari Messe convention center, alerted emergency services after Hirate, 17, dropped from a height of two meters as she sang solo during the group’s fourth song “Break the Glass!”

Hirate was taken to a hospital in a conscious state with injuries considered “minor,” according to a statement posted on the group’s web site. The statement also thanked fans for their concern.

After the incident, Hirate wanted to continue the performance. However, a medical professional on staff at the event determined that emergency services should be called.

Hirate was one of three members of Keyakizaka46 to faint during public broadcaster NHK’s special “Kohaku Uta Gassen” program on December 31, 2017. The three members later received medical treatment for hyperventilation.

Keyakizaka46 is scheduled to perform in Tokyo on September 10.