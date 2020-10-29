Kentaro Ito suspected in hit-and-run that leaves woman with broken leg

TOKYO (TR) – Popular actor Kentaro Ito is undergoing questioning after he was involved in a traffic accident in Shibuya Ward on Wednesday that left a woman seriously injured, reports TV Asahi (Oct. 29).

At just before 6:00 p.m., Ito, 23, was behind the wheel of a passenger car that struck a motorcycle carrying a man and a woman, both in their 20s, in the Sendagaya area.

The man received light injuries to an arm. However, the woman suffered a broken leg, police said.

After the incident, Ito drove off. However, he returned several minutes later. He is now undergoing questioning on suspicion of hit-and-run resulting in injury.

After appearing as a model in magazines, Ito, a Tokyo native, made his acting debut in 2014. Last year, he appeared in the NHK drama “Scarlet.”