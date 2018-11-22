Tokyo police make 3rd arrest over distribution of uncensored porn

TOKYO (TR) – As a part of the investigation into the distribution of adult video (AV) content deemed illegal, Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a third person for ordering the production of the material, reports TV Asahi (Nov. 22).

According to police, Masaki Miyazaki, 42, gave the order for the production of films considered obscene — which means genitalia was not censored — that were later distributed on pay-to-view sites overseas.

“I would like to consult with a lawyer,” Miyazaki said upon his arrest, police said.

Between June of 2014 and this past March, the distribution of 50 such films on the sites, including Caribbeancom.com, resulted in the accumulation of 63 million yen in sales, police said previously.

Last week, police arrested former starlet Sakura Sakurada, 36, whose real name is Asami Tsuchiya, and Masato Suda, the president of AV production company BBQ, over the production of the content.

After making her debut in 2003, Sakurada served as a director for the first time five years later.

Police believe that Miyazaki served as an intermediary between Caribbeancom.com and BBQ.