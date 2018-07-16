Dentsu accuser in de-facto marriage with porn star Shimiken

TOKYO (TR) – A popular blogger who famously accused her former employer, ad giant Dentsu, of sexual harassment has entered into a de-facto marriage with male adult video star Shimiken, it was learned via social media on Sunday.

On Twitter, Haruka Ito, 32, posted a message in which she said that the “formalities” for the couple’s de-facto marriage was finalized in June, four years after they starting a relationship.

The writer also linked to an Instagram photo showing both of them. Shimiken, 38, retweeted the tweet.

Ito, who maintains a popular blog, joined Dentsu as a copywriter in 2009. Last December, she accused her former boss at the agency, Yuki Kishi, of a sexual and power harassment. She supported her claims by showing text messages from Kishi, who later issued an apology on social media.

In 2014, Shimiken, who has appeared in about 9,800 films since he made his debut in 1998, garnered tremendous attention when he commented on Twitter that males in his profession are more rare than Bengal tigers. Industry estimates reveal that there are less than 100 male actors working full time.