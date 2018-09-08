AV-actress-turned-YouTuber Kaname Otori enlists at Tokyo ‘delivery health’ parlor

TOKYO (TR) – Former adult video (AV) actress Kaname Otori has enlisted her services at a Tokyo-based “delivery health” chain, the service has revealed in a tweet.

The former actress, 22, will be available to punters beginning on Saturday. “With a slim body with long limbs like a model, she is beautiful and possess a poppy cuteness,” the site of Club Tora no Ana claims. “She has a distinctive charm and fashionable and mysterious presence, attributes often held by AV actresses.”

The native of Akita Prefecture made her AV debut (“Rookie”) for label Prestige in September of 2016. The following year, she was among the winners at the DMM Adult Awards.

Prior to starting her AV career, Kanae launched a channel on YouTube. As her career in AV began to fade earlier this year, she shifted her efforts to exclusively to the channel, which boasts more than 230,000 subscribers.

Otori is not the first actress from the industry to enlist with Tora no Ana, which claims to offer “high quality and erotic” services. Maria Ozawa and Rola Takizawa were on the club’s roster in the past, while Aika and Ruka Kanae are currently listed.

Kanae falls under the Diamond Tiger designation, which requires customers to call for rates. However, the rank below (Platinum Tiger) necessitates an outlay of 37,000 yen for the first 60 minutes, which could provide a point of reference.