Yokohama woman accused of burying corpse of newborn in Nagano

NAGANO (TR) – Nagano Prefectural Police have arrested a 22-year-old woman for allegedly abandoning the body of her newborn at a vacant property in Tomi City last week, reports Jiji Press (May 9).

Sometime between May 1 and 4, Kiyomi Takato, a part-time employee, allegedly buried the body of the girl in the garden of the property.

Upon her arrest on suspicion of abandoning a corpse on Sunday, Takato admitted to the allegations, police said.

According to police, Takato lives in Yokohama City, Kanagawa Prefecture. The vacant property is her parents’ residence. Since the death of her father, the property has remained unoccupied.

On the afternoon of May 4, a man looking after the vacant property alerted police after finding the body.

The results of an autopsy revealed that the child died several days before the discovery.

Police are now seeking a motive for the crime.