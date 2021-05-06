 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Nagano: Newborn’s corpse found in garden

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on May 6, 2021

NAGANO (TR) – Nagano Prefectural Police launched an investigation after the discovery of a newborn at a property in Tomi City on Wednesday, reports TV Asahi (May 5).

At around 4:50 p.m., a man looking after the vacant property found “part of a body” buried in the garden.

Officers from the Ueda Police Station arriving at the scene unearthed the body from the soil.

A corpse of a newborn was found on a property in Tomi City on Wednesday (Twitter)

The man who made the discovery is looking after the property for an acquaintance.

In addition to identifying the body, police are seeking the cause of death. The case is being treated as abandoning a corpse.

