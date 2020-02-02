 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Yakuza accused of extorting Uguisudani sex parlor

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on February 2, 2020

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested two members of a criminal syndicate over the alleged extortion of a fuzoku (commercial sex) parlor in Taito Ward, reports TBS News (Feb. 1).

Last October, the suspects, both members of the Sumiyoshi-kai, allegedly collected 50,000 yen in a payment known as mikajimeryo — or “protection money” — from the manager of the parlor, aged in his 50s.

Both suspects deny the allegations, police said.

Police arrested two Sumiyoshi-kai members for extorting a Uguisudani sex parlor (Twitter)

According to police, the parlor is believed to have paid 2.55 million yen to the gangsters over a four-year period.

A metropolitan ordinance enacted last year prohibits the payment of protection money to gangsters by management of restaurants, bars and other shops in the capital. As a result, police plan to send the manager in Uguisudani to prosecutors.

“I paid [the money] to prevent disruption of business,” the manager was quoted.

Published in Crime, Japan, News, Tokyo and Yakuza

Tokyo Reporter Staff
Tokyo Reporter Staff

The editorial team at The Tokyo Reporter brings the site's readership the latest news from the under side of Japan.

More from CrimeMore posts in Crime »