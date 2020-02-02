Yakuza accused of extorting Uguisudani sex parlor

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested two members of a criminal syndicate over the alleged extortion of a fuzoku (commercial sex) parlor in Taito Ward, reports TBS News (Feb. 1).

Last October, the suspects, both members of the Sumiyoshi-kai, allegedly collected 50,000 yen in a payment known as mikajimeryo — or “protection money” — from the manager of the parlor, aged in his 50s.

Both suspects deny the allegations, police said.

According to police, the parlor is believed to have paid 2.55 million yen to the gangsters over a four-year period.

A metropolitan ordinance enacted last year prohibits the payment of protection money to gangsters by management of restaurants, bars and other shops in the capital. As a result, police plan to send the manager in Uguisudani to prosecutors.

“I paid [the money] to prevent disruption of business,” the manager was quoted.