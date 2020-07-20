Yakuza accused of confining, assaulting man in debt

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested members of a criminal syndicate for allegedly threatening and confining a man in debt, reports Fuji News Network (July 20).

According to police, the victim, an independent businessman, took out a loan of 100 million yen from Daisuke Hayashida, 48, and Naotaka Fujimoto, 46, both members of the Kato Rengo-kai.

In attempting to get the victim to repay a total of 280 million yen, the suspects allegedly confined and beat the victim, including kneeing him to the face, over a four-day period last December.

The victim suffered an injury to his eye that required 10 days to heal, police said.

Hayashida has declined to comment on the allegations, police said. Two other persons have also been arrested in the case.

The Kato Rengo-kai is an affiliate gang of the Sumiyoshi-kai. Its base of operations is located in the Kabukicho red-light district of Shinjuku Ward.