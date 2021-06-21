Woman who ‘wanted pension’ found living with decayed corpse of husband in Okazaki

AICHI (TR) – Aichi Prefectural Police have arrested a 56-year-old woman after she was found to be living with the corpse of her husband in their residence in Okazaki City, reports NHK (June 20).

On Saturday, police working off a tip found the decayed body of Masahiro Tamura, 84, on the first floor of the residence.

Upon her arrest on suspicion of abandoning a corpse the following day, his wife, Michiko Tamura, said, ‘I wanted [his] pension.”

Police also arrested the couple’s son, 29-year-old Akinori, and daughter, 32-year-old Yuko. Akinori told police that he was also motivated to carry out the crime to receive the pension of his father.

The suspects told police that Masahiro died in January.

Earlier on Saturday, a relative of Masahiro alerted police after they had been unable to contact him for an extended period. Officers arriving at the scene found his body atop a futon.