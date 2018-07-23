Woman stabs husband after domestic violence complaint

FUKUOKA (TR) – Fukuoka Prefectural Police have arrested a 46-year-old woman over the alleged stabbing of her husband at their residence in Fukutsu City, an incident that took place after she complained of domestic violence, reports TV Asahi (July 19).

At around 11:00 p.m. on July 18, Mieko Inomoto allegedly used a knife to stab her 48-year-old husband in the abdomen at the residence. Police did not divulge the condition of the suspect’s husband.

Officers subsequently arrested Inomoto on suspicion of attempted murder. She admits to the allegations, police said.

Officers arrived at the residence after receiving a tip from the husband, who said over the telephone that his wife was strangling him. Upon the arrival of police, the stabbing had already taken place.

The day before the incident, Inomoto reported to a police box that she was the victim of domestic violence.