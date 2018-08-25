Woman stabbed in Funabashi in apparent random attack

CHIBA (TR) – Chiba Prefectural Police are hunting for a man who stabbed a woman in an apparent random attack in Funabashi City early Saturday, reports TBS News (Aug. 25).

At just past midnight, the woman, aged in her 20s, tipped off police, saying she was “stabbed by an unknown person” as she returned home from Takanekodan Station on a road in the Oanaminami area.

According to police, the assailant approached the woman from the front and stabbed her with a knife on the right side with a single stroke.

The victim was later rushed to a hospital in serious condition, but her injuries are not considered life-threatening, police said.

After the incident, the perpetrator fled the scene. Aged in his 20s to 40s, he was wearing a black t-shirt and shorts. Standing about 170 centimeters tall, he has a rotund build and closely cropped hair, police said.

Police are seeking the whereabouts of the perpetrator on suspicion of attempted murder.