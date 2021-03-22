 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Woman, son accused of suffocating her knife-wielding husband to death with bag

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on March 22, 2021

AICHI (TR) – Aichi Prefectural Police have arrested a 48-year-old woman and her son over the alleged murder of her husband at their residence in Nagoya, reports TV Asahi (March 20).

At around 9:50 p.m. on Friday, Kei Kobe and her son, 26, allegedly covered the face of her husband, 54-year-old Masaki, with a plastic bag in suffocating him to death.

Upon her arrest on suspicion of murder, Kobe admitted to the allegations. However, her son denied the charges. “I did not intend to kill,” he said.

A woman suffocated her husband to death in Nagoya on Friday (Twitter)

At the time of the incident, Masaki was brandishing a knife. “He died while we held him down,” one of the suspects told police.

Police are now investigating the circumstances that led to the incident.

Published in Crime, Japan Breaking News, Nagoya and News

Tokyo Reporter Staff
Tokyo Reporter Staff

The editorial team at The Tokyo Reporter brings the site's readership the latest news from the under side of Japan.

More from CrimeMore posts in Crime »