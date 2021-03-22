Woman, son accused of suffocating her knife-wielding husband to death with bag

AICHI (TR) – Aichi Prefectural Police have arrested a 48-year-old woman and her son over the alleged murder of her husband at their residence in Nagoya, reports TV Asahi (March 20).

At around 9:50 p.m. on Friday, Kei Kobe and her son, 26, allegedly covered the face of her husband, 54-year-old Masaki, with a plastic bag in suffocating him to death.

Upon her arrest on suspicion of murder, Kobe admitted to the allegations. However, her son denied the charges. “I did not intend to kill,” he said.

At the time of the incident, Masaki was brandishing a knife. “He died while we held him down,” one of the suspects told police.

Police are now investigating the circumstances that led to the incident.