Woman leaps from moving car after abduction in Ikebukuro

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 32-year-old man for allegedly abducting a woman who later was injured after she leaped from his vehicle, reports Nippon News Network (Sept. 4).

At just before 4:00 a.m. on Thursday, Hidetaka Odaka met the woman, aged in her 20s, inside an elevator in the Higashi Ikebukuro area of Toshima Ward.

After the suspect falsely accused her of mocking him — “Are you laughing [at me],” he reportedly asked — he allegedly abducted her into his vehicle.

Odaka, who was not acquainted with the woman, then drove off with her in the passenger seat. At one point he threatened, “I’ll make sure you’re a drug addict.”

After they had traveled a distance of 5 kilometers, the woman leaped from the moving vehicle, causing unspecified injuries that will require two weeks to heal, the Ikebukuro Police Station said.

The driver of a taxi who was traveling behind the suspect’s vehicle then assisted the woman.

Upon Odaka’s arrest, he declined to comment on the allegations,

The arrest is not the first for Odaka. In 2014, he was suspected of swindling dozens of investors out of 235 million yen through the sale of fictitious corporate bonds.