Woman in pink, male companion sought over second robbery of Tokyo realtor

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police are hunting for a man and woman over the alleged robbery of a realtor in Edogawa Ward during a property visit on Tuesday, reports TBS News (March 31).

Police suspect that the same couple was behind a similar robbery in Koto Ward.

At around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, the couple visited the Edogawa property with the female agent, aged in her 20s.

“I’ll kill you,” the man told the agent after suddenly producing a knife. After obtaining the agent’s bank card and its personal identification number, they fled the scene.

Standing around 185 centimeters tall, the man was wearing a gray trench coat. The woman is about 150 centimeters tall. She was dressed head to toe in clothing. Both suspects are believed to be in their 40s, police said.

Police believe the pair was behind a similar robbery in Koto on March 19. In that case, they made off with 200 yen in cash and a bank card.