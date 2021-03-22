Tokyo: Man, woman slash realtor during property visit, make off with ¥200

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police are hunting for a man and a woman who stabbed a female real estate agent during as property visit in Koto Ward on Friday, reports TV Asahi (March 20).

At around 3:30 p.m., the real estate agent showed the suspects an apartment in the Miyoshi area. During the visit, the man produced a knife. “Hand over your valuables,” he said before slashing the agent in the right hand.

He then grabbed her bag containing 200 yen and her bank card. Meanwhile, the woman obtained the agent’s personal identification number. They both then fled the scene.

About 90 minutes before the incident, the pair arrived at the office of the agent. “We want to see an apartment,” one of them said.

After the man pulled the knife, the agent resisted handing over her bag. At that point, he slashed her with the knife. The agent suffered a minor injury, police said.

Believed to be in his 50s, the man stands about 180 centimeters tall. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a while shirt and glasses. The woman is believed to be in her 60s. She was wearing a pink sweater and sunglasses.