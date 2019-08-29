 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Woman, 21, accused of fatally stabbing boyfriend in Yamato

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on August 29, 2019

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police have arrested a 21-year-old woman over the fatal stabbing of her boyfriend at their residence in Yamato City earlier this month, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Aug. 28).

At around 5:00 a.m. on August 5, Maya Takahashi allegedly used a knife to repeatedly stab Ryogo Kumagai, 22, in about 10 locations of his body.

Kumagai, who suffered wounds to the back and arms, was transported in an unconscious state to a hospital where he was later confirmed dead. Meanwhile, Takahashi was found with wounds to the abdomen.

Takahashi, who has been accused of murder, admits to the allegations. “Anger surged inside me and I stabbed him many times with a knife,” the suspect was quoted by the Yamato Police Station.

A woman, 21, fatally stabbed her boyfriend inside their residence in Yamato City on August 5 (Twitter)

Takahashi and Kumagai shared the residence. After getting to know one another online, they moved in together in June.

After carrying out the crime, Takahashi telephoned police. “My boyfriend stabbed me, then he stabbed himself,” she reportedly said.

However, inconsistencies emerged during further questioning. Police arrested her after she was discharged from the hospital.

Police are now investigating what trouble existed in the relationship of the couple.

Published in Crime, Japan and News

Tokyo Reporter Staff
Tokyo Reporter Staff

The editorial team at The Tokyo Reporter brings the site's readership the latest news from the under side of Japan.

More from CrimeMore posts in Crime »