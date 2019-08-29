Woman, 21, accused of fatally stabbing boyfriend in Yamato

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police have arrested a 21-year-old woman over the fatal stabbing of her boyfriend at their residence in Yamato City earlier this month, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Aug. 28).

At around 5:00 a.m. on August 5, Maya Takahashi allegedly used a knife to repeatedly stab Ryogo Kumagai, 22, in about 10 locations of his body.

Kumagai, who suffered wounds to the back and arms, was transported in an unconscious state to a hospital where he was later confirmed dead. Meanwhile, Takahashi was found with wounds to the abdomen.

Takahashi, who has been accused of murder, admits to the allegations. “Anger surged inside me and I stabbed him many times with a knife,” the suspect was quoted by the Yamato Police Station.

Takahashi and Kumagai shared the residence. After getting to know one another online, they moved in together in June.

After carrying out the crime, Takahashi telephoned police. “My boyfriend stabbed me, then he stabbed himself,” she reportedly said.

However, inconsistencies emerged during further questioning. Police arrested her after she was discharged from the hospital.

Police are now investigating what trouble existed in the relationship of the couple.