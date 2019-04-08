 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Vietnamese shoplifting ring suspected in dozens of cases

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on April 8, 2019

TOCHIGI (TR) – Tochigi Prefectural Police have arrested a male Vietnamese national and a female accomplice who are suspected members of a shoplifting ring that has been behind dozens of incidents, reports Fuji News Network (Apr. 6).

On March 26, Bui Huy Hoang and the accomplice, also a Vietnamese national, allegedly shoplifted 40 cosmetics and other items — valued at around 130,000 yen — from a drug store in Kanuma City.

Afterward, the suspects fled the scene in a vehicle. That same day, officers apprehended the pair inside the vehicle in Tochigi City.

Bui Huy Hoang
Bui Huy Hoang (left) and another Vietnamese suspect (Twitter)

According to police, the ring, composed of Vietnamese nationals, targets drug stores in Tochigi Prefecture. The ring’s members are believed to have been behind more than 70 cases.

