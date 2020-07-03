Uzbekistani not prosecuted over alleged molestation of woman in Ueno

TOKYO (TR) – Prosecutors have announced the non-prosecution of a 23-year-old male national of Uzbekistan over the alleged molestation of a woman in Taito Ward last month, reports TBS News (July 1).

At around midnight on June 8, Murodillo o’g’li Rakhimov Sardor, of no known occupation, allegedly kissed the woman, aged in her 20s, and fondled her chest at Ueno Park.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of indecent assault the following day, Murodillo partially denied the allegations, the Ueno Police Station said previously.

On Tuesday, prosecutors with the Tokyo District Public Prosecutor’s Office announced the non-prosecution of Murodillo. No reason for the non-prosecution was given.

According to police, the woman went drinking with friends at a bar in the area the evening before. However, once the bar closed at 10:00 p.m. due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, the group moved to a bench at the park to continue drinking.

Prior to the incident Murodillo, who was drinking in a different group at the park, spotted the woman. “Drinking alcohol outdoors around midnight is dangerous,” the suspect called out to her. “Please be careful not to get into any trouble.”

The incident took place away from the bench. The victim later alerted police by telephone.