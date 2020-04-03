University student accused of assaulting man after warning over smoking

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a male university student over the alleged assault of a man in Toshima Ward last year, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Apr. 3).

At around 1:30 a.m. on November 13, Shunki Koga, 20, allegedly punched the man, aged in his 40s, in the face during a dispute at a bicycle parking area in the Higashi-Ikebukuro area.

The man suffered various injuries, including a broken nose, that required two months to heal, the Ikebukuro Police Station said.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of inflicting injury, Koga admitted to the allegations. “Since I had been drinking, my memory is foggy, but I did hit him,” the suspect was quoted by police.

Prior to the incident, the man had warned Koga and an acquaintance about smoking and urinating on the street near the bicycle parking area. The dispute then ensued, police said.