Two corpses found in Abiko residence; murder-attempted suicide suspected

CHIBA (TR) – Chiba Prefectural Police are planning to question a woman who is suspected of killing her mother-in-law and a male neighbor in Abiko City before attempting suicide, reports NHK (Mar. 29).

At around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, a man telephoned emergency services. “My wife stabbed herself,” he reportedly said.

Personnel arriving at the residence, located in the Sageto area, transported the woman, 61, to a hospital.

Personnel also found her mother-in-law, 92-year-old Michi Ueno, and neighbor Ryoichi Sasaki, 87, dead inside the residence.

Police did not give any further details other than to say that the interior of the residence showed no signs of a break-in.

Ueno shared the residence with her son, his wife and one of their daughters. The son and the daughter were out prior to the incident.

Once she recovers from her injuries, police plan to question her regarding the deaths of Ueno and Sasaki.