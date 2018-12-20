Tokyo: Woman found beaten in Uguisudani love hotel room later dies

TOKYO (TR) – A woman found beaten inside a love hotel room in Taito Ward earlier this week has died, police revealed on Wednesday, reports TV Asahi (Dec. 19).

At around 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday, an employee of the hotel, located near JR Uguisudani Station, tipped off police about a “woman screaming from inside a room.”

Officers arriving at the fifth-floor room found a 19-year-old Thai woman collapsed and unconscious on the floor inside. The face of the woman, who was fully nude, showed signs of having been beaten.

The woman was transported to a hospital. However, she was confirmed dead at around 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, police said.

After the discovery of the woman, police found a man, a 20-year-old Japanese university student, lying on the concrete pavement directly below an open window of the room. The man, who was conscious, had suffered bone fractures to his skull, police said previously.

At the time of arrival of police, a male voice said from inside the room said, “Wait.” However, after police entered, there was no man inside.

Police suspect that the man found beneath the window leaped from the room during the time it took them to enter via a pass key.

The man has received medical care, including a surgical procedure, at the hospital. Police plan to question him about the incident after he recovers from his injuries.