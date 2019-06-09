Tokyo: Woman, 53, lived with corpse of husband

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police on Saturday arrested a 53-year-old for allegedly leaving the body of her husband inside their apartment in Edogawa Ward after he died earlier this year, reports the Sankei Shimbun (June 8).

Between sometime at the end of February and June 7, Yasuko Naito lived in the residence, located in the Funabori area, with the body of her husband, 72-year-old Tadayoshi, lying face-up atop a futon.

“I didn’t know whom to contact,” Naito was quoted by the Kasai Police Station in admitting to the allegations.

The body did not exhibit external wounds, police said.

The matter emerged after another woman living in a different apartment lodged a complaint with the building’s management about a foul smell emanating from the unit of the suspect.