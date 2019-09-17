Tokyo police: Woman whose corpse found in hotel died due to suffocation

TOKYO (TR) – A woman whose corpse was found inside a hotel room in Toshima Ward last week died as a result of suffocation, police said, reports Nippon News Network (Sept. 13).

At around 8:30 p.m. on September 12, a male cleaning staff member reported the discovery of “a body wrapped in a sheet” inside a second-floor room.

Officers arriving the scene found the body of the woman, believed to be in her 30s or 40s, on the floor at the side of the bed. The body, bent at the knees, had been stuffed inside a plastic bag covered by the sheet.

The results of an autopsy revealed that that the woman died due to suffocation as a result to pressure applied to the neck.

As well, the woman’s ankles had been bound with rope and her wrists with adhesive tape, police said.

Police previously said that an examination of security camera footage showed a man exiting the room about 50 minutes before the discovery.

Police are still working to identify the body. The case is being treated as murder and abandoning a corpse.